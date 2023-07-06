Asia Pacific > Japan signs Article 6 carbon trading partnership with Kyrgyzstan

Japan signs Article 6 carbon trading partnership with Kyrgyzstan

Published 11:55 on July 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:55 on July 6, 2023  / Stian Reklev /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Japan on Thursday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyzstan, making the Central Asian nation its 27th partner country under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).

