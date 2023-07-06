Japan signs Article 6 carbon trading partnership with Kyrgyzstan

Published July 6, 2023 / Stian Reklev

Japan on Thursday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyzstan, making the Central Asian nation its 27th partner country under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).