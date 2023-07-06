EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:53 on July 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:00 on July 6, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices eased further on Thursday morning, as bearish technical indicators and slumping gas markets continued to pressure EUAs, and UK Allowances continued their fall in the wake of key reform documentation published earlier this week.

