Japanese firms launch blockchain initiative to simplify J-Credit process

Published 09:10 on July 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:10 on July 6, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Two Tokyo-listed companies have launched an initiative to simplify the lengthy process of creating government-issued J-Credits while facilitating carbon credit trading through the use of IoT and blockchain technology, as the country is seeking ways to boost the supply of domestic offsets.

