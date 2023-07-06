US startup incubator acquires Canadian voluntary carbon broker and marketplace

Published 00:19 on July 6, 2023 / Last updated at 00:20 on July 6, 2023

A US-based firm that incubates environmental fintech firms on Wednesday announced it has purchased a Canada-headquartered carbon and renewable energy credit broker, though will keep the acquired entity’s branding for its own marketplace under development.