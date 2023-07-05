UN insurers’ climate group ditches requirement to set GHG targets

Published 23:24 on July 5, 2023 / Last updated at 23:49 on July 5, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Climate Talks, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A UN-convened climate alliance for insurance companies on Wednesday dropped a requirement for its members to set GHG reduction goals in line with its protocol after Republican politicians in the US lobbed anti-trust allegations at the initiative.