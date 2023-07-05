UN insurers’ climate group ditches requirement to set GHG targets

A UN-convened climate alliance for insurance companies on Wednesday dropped a requirement for its members to set GHG reduction goals in line with its protocol after Republican politicians in the US lobbed anti-trust allegations at the initiative.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.