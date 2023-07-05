ICE launches first Alberta carbon programme futures, as speculator builds credit positions

Global financial exchange ICE will launch futures contracts eligible for compliance under Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme, while transaction data showed a financial player continues to amass holdings in the province’s carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.