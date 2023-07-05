Americas > ICE launches first Alberta carbon programme futures, as speculator builds credit positions

ICE launches first Alberta carbon programme futures, as speculator builds credit positions

Published 23:04 on July 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:04 on July 5, 2023  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Global financial exchange ICE will launch futures contracts eligible for compliance under Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction programme, while transaction data showed a financial player continues to amass holdings in the province’s carbon market.

Global financial exchange ICE will launch futures contracts eligible for compliance under Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) programme, while transaction data showed a financial player continues to amass holdings in the province’s carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software