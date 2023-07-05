Germany agrees to resume domestic ETS price hike in 2024 after one-year pause -media

Germany’s has agreed to increase its domestic carbon price for buildings and transport from the start of 2024, going back on earlier plans to maintain a lower price after energy costs spiralled in the wake of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine last year, according to media reports.
