Germany agrees to resume domestic ETS price hike in 2024 after one-year pause -media

Published 23:10 on July 5, 2023 / Last updated at 23:10 on July 5, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA / No Comments

Germany’s has agreed to increase its domestic carbon price for buildings and transport from the start of 2024, going back on earlier plans to maintain a lower price after energy costs spiralled in the wake of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine last year, according to media reports.