Japanese energy exchange operator begins listing of environmental credits

The operator of Japan’s largest energy trading marketplace has become the latest in the country to initiate trading of environmental credits, including offsets under the domestic J-Credit scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.