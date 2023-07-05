Australia grossly under-reporting methane emissions, says analysis

Fugitive methane emissions from Australian fossil fuel projects are nearly twice as high as national estimates, according to new analysis, meaning facilities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism will likely have to double their decarbonisation efforts to be in line with the country’s climate goals.
