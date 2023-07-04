Australia Market Roundup: AgriProve partners with cattle industry group, ACCU issuance plummets

Soil carbon project developer AgriProve Solutions has partnered with industry group Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) on three demonstration sites across the country’s east coast, as the issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) fall to more nominal levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.