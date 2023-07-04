Analysts lift CCA price forecasts, leave RGGI unchanged

Published July 4, 2023 / Joan Pinto

Analysts raised their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) average price forecasts for the second half of the year on expected policy developments attracting speculative interest, while maintaining RGGI Allowance (RGA) price estimates despite annual deficits seen over the next three years.