Going viral: Introducing carbon pricing can increase odds of adoption elsewhere, study finds

Published 23:02 on July 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:02 on July 3, 2023  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US  /  No Comments

Adoption of carbon pricing in one country significantly increases the likelihood of similar policy adoption in other countries, especially neighbouring ones, a study has found.

