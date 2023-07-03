EMEA > Eastern Europe plays key role in continental carbon uptake, but absorption rate is declining, study shows

Eastern Europe plays key role in continental carbon uptake, but absorption rate is declining, study shows

Published 22:19 on July 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:50 on July 3, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Eastern Europe, including Western Russia, accounts for around 78% of the continent’s carbon sink, but the rate is decreasing due to changing land use and management and increasing natural disturbances, a new study reveals.

