ACR standard methodology gets face-lift after three years

Published 22:33 on July 3, 2023 / Last updated at 22:37 on July 3, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Voluntary carbon market standards body American Carbon Registry published its revised crediting methodology on Monday, updating a prior version of project-based carbon credit issuance guidelines from December 2020.