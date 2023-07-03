Japanese firm to launch agriculture carbon credit registry, eyes international expansion

Published 15:15 on July 3, 2023 / Last updated at 15:15 on July 3, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A Japanese agritech company plans to launch the country’s first private-sector carbon registry by the end of the year, ahead of expanding to more methodologies, overseas markets from 2024.