Chinese steel, cement speeding up work for national ETS expansion

Chinese steel, cement speeding up work for national ETS expansion

Published 11:53 on July 3, 2023

Leaders in China's steel and cement sectors have accelerated their research work on emissions accounting and allowance allocation plans in preparation for the expansion of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS), amid rising pressures stemming from the introduction of the EU's carbon border tax.

