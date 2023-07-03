Chinese steel, cement speeding up work for national ETS expansion

Leaders in China’s steel and cement sectors have accelerated their research work on emissions accounting and allowance allocation plans in preparation for the expansion of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS), amid rising pressures stemming from the introduction of the EU’s carbon border tax.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.