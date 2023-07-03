EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:20 on July 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:20 on July 3, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices were little changed as the third quarter got under way but most attention on Monday appeared to focus on the UK ETS, with prices jumping sharply after the British government published proposals to tighten the market from 2026.

European carbon prices were little changed as the third quarter got under way but most attention on Monday appeared to focus on the UK ETS, with prices jumping sharply after the British government published proposals to tighten the market from 2026.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software