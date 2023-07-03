Korean investor eyes Mongolian Article 6 projects

A South Korean investor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a provincial government in Mongolia and other participants to pave the way for projects that can generate carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.