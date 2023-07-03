Korean investor eyes Mongolian Article 6 projects

A South Korean investor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a provincial government in Mongolia and other participants to pave the way for projects that can generate carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.