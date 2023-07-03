Asia Pacific > Environment group calls for review of Australia’s Climate Active scheme as it increasingly becomes out of date

Environment group calls for review of Australia’s Climate Active scheme as it increasingly becomes out of date

Published 05:41 on July 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:00 on July 3, 2023  /  Mark Tilly

An environmental group has urged the Australian government to hold an independent review into its Climate Active certification scheme and consider scrapping it, as it becomes increasingly out of step with international practices.

