Senior Business Developer, Carbon Offset Certification – Remote

Senior Business Developer

Carbon Offset Certification (COC) is a Swiss-based start-up that established the first independent certification standard for carbon offset commodities, products or services (e.g. shipping, aviation, logistics).

COC aims to bring transparency, standardisation, and credibility in the fast-growing market for ‘green’ commodities, products and services markets.

COC is a guarantee for credible environmental claims for companies willing to communicate and offer ‘green’ solutions via a robust independent label aligned with best practices to avoid misleading communication (i.e. greenwashing) as recommended by advanced regulation (e.g. EU regulation).

Created in 2021, COC has been developed by carbon and maritime markets and certification experts, in partnership with Bureau Veritas, ACX (AirCarbon Exchange: global leading carbon exchange), and other strategic partners and advisors.

COC certification protocol requires commodities, products, or services’ GHG emissions to be:

Calculated based on recognised GHG reporting standard

Verified (e.g. by Bureau Veritas)

Offset with quality carbon credits retirement

Committed to impact and to accelerating global economy decarbonisation, COC aims to be the reference certification for environmental claims in, at least, the $20Tn commodity and logistic industry.

www.carbonoffsetcertification.com

Job description: BUSINESS DEVELOPPER

In direct collaboration with the co-founders, you will be an essential team member to accelerate COC development, to participate in growth strategy definition and implementation.

If you share COC values and want to be part of an ambitious entrepreneurial journey with all the associated challenges, opportunities (and fun), we will be thrilled to welcome you!

MAIN MISSION (non exhaustive) :

Identify and research potential clients

Develop and maintain client relationships

Make and give presentations to prospective clients

Advise clients on carbon offset strategies and carbon markets access solutions

Coordinate with partners (verification bodies, Carbon Exchanges, and traders)

Negotiate contract terms with clients and communicate with stakeholders

Monitor projects to ensure contracts are executed as agreed

Develop and manage strategic partnerships to grow business

Conduct ongoing market research

PROFILE

At least 4 years’ experience in consulting firms, voluntary carbon markets, ESG project development roles or certification agencies

Proven working experience in a business developer or sales role

Strong inter-personal and relationship management skills

Strong entrepreneurial mind-set

Strong communication and negotiation skills

Excellent written and oral English communication skills (French is a plus)

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities and deliver outputs on time

Maturity, Rigor, Agility, and Independence are essential (0% micro-management)

A will to join a mission-driven and ambitious organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

LOCATION: COC is based in Geneva, Switzerland but the role can be 100% remote.

SALARIES & BENEFITS

Competitive fix salary commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Uncapped bonus scheme

Employee Stock Options Plan

COC founders aim to attract and retain team members with a transparent and generous retention model.

APPLICATIONS

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for Carbon Offset Certification and a CV to:

hr@offsetcertification.com

Equal opportunities

COC provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture, and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.