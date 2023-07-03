RGGI Market: RGA prices ease as spread trades dominate

Published 22:26 on July 3, 2023 / Last updated at 22:26 on July 3, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance prices softened this week amid heavy spread trading and as a major exchange-traded fund drew down RGGI holdings, though some participants noted the market was still holding up well.