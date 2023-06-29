Carbon Development Director, Impact Carbon – Remote/Flexible Location

Impact Carbon – Job Description Job Title Carbon Development Director Department Global team Reports to CEO Commitment 3 years minimum Location Flexible, with frequent travel to Nairobi, Kampala, Abuja, and Lagos Start Date As soon as possible

About Us

Impact Carbon is a global social enterprise with a mission to reduce poverty and improve health and the environment through improved cookstove and safe drinking water projects that reduce carbon emissions in Africa. We support the manufacturing and distribution of energy efficient cookstoves in Uganda and Nigeria, and the delivery of reliable, low-cost water treatment technologies to schools in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda. To date, 3.6m+ beneficiaries have been reached with over 600,000 stoves, and 12m+ students have been reached with safe drinking water systems installed in over 30,000 schools.

Job Description

The Carbon Development Director will be responsible for leading and managing development of the portfolio of all 5 Gold Standard VER carbon assets at Impact Carbon: an improved cookstove project in Uganda and VPA in Nigeria, and one school safe drinking water PoA in Nigeria and Kenya, and another in Uganda. To ensure all issuances are on time and of the highest quality, this role will include project planning and management, writing project documents, significant data analysis, review, and reporting, and DOE site visit preparation and implementation, while simultaneously taking responsibility for directing and managing the work of all other staff, technical consultants, and partner organizations involved in carbon development.

As Carbon Development Director, you will:

Lead all verifications and issuances, ensuring consistent on-time and high-quality VER deliveries

Direct and project manage the portfolio of all carbon asset development activities

Write and/or analyze, review, and edit all project documentation including monitoring plans, monitoring reports, ER calculators, DOE and Sustain CAR/CL responses, deviation requests, VPA inclusions, and PDD updates and Crediting Period renewals

Project manage and direct all ongoing project monitoring activities (e.g., water quality tests and surveys in partner schools, household surveys, water boiling and kitchen performance tests for improved cookstoves), coordinating with country-level staff and 3 rd party service providers

party service providers Manage DOE relationships, including contracting, site visits, verifications, and work products

Develop and update efficient carbon management systems, tools, and templates

Lead or assist in any Impact Carbon initiatives to inform, educate, and influence carbon standards-setting bodies

Conduct other research where needed to maintain and expand Impact Carbon’s thought leadership in the field of social carbon project development

Reporting and Relationships

This position will report to the CEO and have a full and direct mandate to drive the work forward. You will coordinate closely with global leadership, and country-level leadership and implementing teams, as well as consultants, service providers, DOEs, SustainCert, Gold Standard Foundation, and other external partners. The ability to effectively communicate and coordinate with multiple staff and partners at a variety of levels will be important to the success of this role.

Location and Travel Requirements

Location is flexible and the job can be performed remotely (from Europe or elsewhere), although working hours will need to overlap significantly with Africa, India, and the US. Being based in Kenya, Uganda, or Nigeria would be a bonus. 8+ weeks of travel per year is expected, primarily to projects in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda, with less frequent travel responsibilities to the US, Europe, and potentially India.

Career Growth and Development

We have a strong culture of constant learning. You’ll have weekly check-ins with the CEO and regular feedback on your performance. You’ll have the opportunity to shape a growing organization and make rewarding contributions.

Experience and Skills Required

5-7+ years’ experience designing and managing carbon offset projects in developing country contexts

Excellent knowledge of Gold Standard VER protocols

Ability to think and work at scale

Strong leadership, analytical, program management, and organizational skills

Experience supervising field work in challenging environments

Experience in the social enterprise sector in Sub-Saharan Africa is preferred

Strong interpersonal, cross-cultural, active listening, writing and presentation skills

Excellent intellectual credentials combined with strong emotional intelligence skills

English proficiency with 100% fluency; additional language skills are welcomed

Compensation

Impact Carbon pays competitive salaries that depend on ability and experience.

Apply

If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter to info@impactcarbon.org with “Carbon Development Director” in the subject line. Use the cover letter as your opportunity to share how your

experience and interests align with Impact Carbon and this position. Applications are accepted until the position is filled.