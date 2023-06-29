Voluntary > Experts question whether VCMI claims code is out of reach for most corporates

Experts question whether VCMI claims code is out of reach for most corporates

Published 23:35 on June 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:35 on June 29, 2023  / Ben Garside /  Voluntary  /  No Comments

Voluntary carbon market experts have questioned whether the VCMI’s claims code sets too high a bar for many companies to be able to buy carbon credits, risking a drop off in demand.

Voluntary carbon market experts have questioned whether the VCMI’s claims code sets too high a bar for many companies to be able to buy carbon credits, risking a drop off in demand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software