New US CFTC task forces clamp down on carbon credit fraud and cybersecurity threats

Published 21:32 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 21:32 on June 29, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) convened on Thursday a new task force to address environmental fraud and misconduct in carbon credit markets, as well as a team overseeing issues related to cybersecurity and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).