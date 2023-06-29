Americas > Voluntary carbon firm proposes ‘blended tonne’ combining nature and tech-based removal credits

Voluntary carbon firm proposes ‘blended tonne’ combining nature and tech-based removal credits

Published 21:54 on June 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:54 on June 29, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A US-based soil carbon project developer has put forth an idea for a new removal credit that combines immediately available nature-based tonnes with engineered technologies that will sequester CO2 at a later point.

A US-based soil carbon project developer has put forth an idea for a new removal credit that combines immediately available nature-based tonnes with engineered technologies that will sequester CO2 at a later point.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software