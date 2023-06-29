WCI Markets: CCAs slide on profit taking, WCAs seesaw amid natural gas allocations

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell each day this week on reported profit-taking and as the front-month contract went into delivery, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values seesawed following two weeks of stagnation and as the state distributed free permits for natural gas utilities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.