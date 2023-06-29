WCI Markets: CCAs slide on profit taking, WCAs seesaw amid natural gas allocations

Published 23:23 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 23:23 on June 29, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell each day this week on reported profit-taking and as the front-month contract went into delivery, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values seesawed following two weeks of stagnation and as the state distributed free permits for natural gas utilities.