RFS Market: RIN prices lift to pre-rulemaking highs amid smaller surplus bank revelation

Published 22:05 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 22:05 on June 29, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values lurched higher in recent days to match levels before the EPA’s publication of final multi-year Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, as market participants pointed to increased refiner buying and a tighter surplus bank.