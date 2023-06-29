Americas > US VC investor buys 1k tonnes of removal credits from carbon market startup

US VC investor buys 1k tonnes of removal credits from carbon market startup

Published 16:04 on June 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:04 on June 29, 2023  /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A US venture capital firm has extended its partnership with a carbon market startup, agreeing to buy 1,000 tonnes of emissions removals credits in the process.

A US venture capital firm has extended its partnership with a carbon market startup, agreeing to buy 1,000 tonnes of emissions removals credits in the process.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software