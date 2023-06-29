Acting CEO, American Sustainable Business Network – Remote

ASBN is seeking a visionary. We need a deeply committed, mission-aligned, transformational CEO who has deep experience with finance, operations, membership, recruitment, and staff management. We expect this to be a 6-to-12-month assignment, with the opportunity to – but not the requirement – to apply for the position on a permanent basis. The job commences at any date prior to September 1, 2023.
This is a paid position with an annual salary of $200,000 that will report to the ASBN Board of Directors. ASBN currently has a staff of almost 30 employees and consultants. The CEO will take on six direct reports.
The American Sustainable Business Network partners with business organizations, investors, and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support an equitable, sustainable, stakeholder economy. Its network represents over 250,000 businesses across a wide range of industries and geographies. The “acting” CEO is the primary face of ASBN with the responsible business community and the media, providing vision, strategy, and leadership.
The CEO manages all of the operational aspects of the organization from human resources to membership management and acquisition. This involves four teams, finance and technology, membership marketing and communications, public policy & strategy, and Investors Circle.
Reports to:
ASBN Board Chair
Principal Responsibilities:
Finance, Accounting, HR & Legal
- Manage the finance team, and hold the primary responsibility and relationship with our accounting and legal firms as well as our bank
- Oversee the HR management
- Ensure that our comptroller generates timely & accurate monthly financials and an annual budget
Membership, Communications, & Events
- Manage the Membership Marketing Department
- Participate as needed in media interviews, speeches, podcasts, and press briefings and oversee the development of thought leadership articles
- Maintain the public profile of the organization with key stakeholders
- Cultivate speaking opportunities to promote ASBN
- Be a spokesperson and thought leader
- Participate in the development of the annual Membership Marketing strategic plan
- Oversee & support Events team to achieve financial goals of 2023 Annual conference
- Develop leads and leverage business relationships for the acquisition of potential new members
- Pitch new members as needed
Strategy
- Oversee strategic planning work to set key priorities and objectives for the organization
- Manage strategy and impact
Public Policy
- Manage Public Policy initiatives
- Lead public policy work as defined in the strategic plan
Fundraising
- Participate in fundraising efforts in partnership with the President as well as with high-net-worth donors, and donations and sponsorships with business members
General Management
- Provide overall leadership of the organization
- Ensure, company-wide, all direct reports set and fulfill their KRO’s
- Manage the portfolio of work that falls under the President’s responsibilities
- Participate on the Leadership Team, set the weekly agenda and lead weekly check-in meetings
- Develop the agenda & related documents as well as lead quarterly Board of Director meetings
- Develop the agenda & related documents as well as lead the monthly Executive Committee meetings
- Participate as a key thought leader in the Strategic Planning process
Strategic Relationships
- Manage strategic relationships in partnership with the President that may lead to additional mergers and or strategic alliances
Desired skills and capabilities:
- An aspirational non-profit leader that can take us into the future
- A leader that can provide a highly focused strategy for the organization
- Deep passion and commitment to ASBN’s mission and vision
- Highly effective strategic thinker
- Knowledge of & credibility in the world of Socially Responsibility business
- Knowledge of public policy Experienced fundraiser Networks of and relationships with Socially Responsibility businesses
- Demonstrated entrepreneurial capability
- Strong finance & accounting management experience
- Performance management skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Systems thinking capability
- A deep commitment to mission-oriented organizations
- A passion for making the world a better place
Location: Remote
Salary: $200,000
Core Benefits:
- 20 Days of PTO/Sick Annually
- 403b Retirement Plan with 4% Match
- Health/Dental/Vision
How to Apply:
Send cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references (phone and email) to: jobs@asbnetwork.org.
Timing:
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. We encourage prospective candidates to apply immediately.
About ASBN
The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) partners with business organizations and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support a just, sustainable, stakeholder economy. We are a multi-issue, business organization advocating on behalf of all sectors, sizes, and geographies of industry. ASBN and our association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our network.
Mission: Our mission is to inform, connect, and mobilize business leaders and investors to transform the public and private sectors toward a just and sustainable economy.
Vision: Our vision is a sustainable economy that is stakeholder-driven, regenerative, just, and prosperous.
ASBN does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations. We seek a diverse pool of applicants and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment.