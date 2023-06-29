Acting CEO, American Sustainable Business Network – Remote

ASBN is seeking a visionary. We need a deeply committed, mission-aligned, transformational CEO who has deep experience with finance, operations, membership, recruitment, and staff management. We expect this to be a 6-to-12-month assignment, with the opportunity to – but not the requirement – to apply for the position on a permanent basis. The job commences at any date prior to September 1, 2023.

This is a paid position with an annual salary of $200,000 that will report to the ASBN Board of Directors. ASBN currently has a staff of almost 30 employees and consultants. The CEO will take on six direct reports.

The American Sustainable Business Network partners with business organizations, investors, and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support an equitable, sustainable, stakeholder economy. Its network represents over 250,000 businesses across a wide range of industries and geographies. The “acting” CEO is the primary face of ASBN with the responsible business community and the media, providing vision, strategy, and leadership.

The CEO manages all of the operational aspects of the organization from human resources to membership management and acquisition. This involves four teams, finance and technology, membership marketing and communications, public policy & strategy, and Investors Circle.

Reports to:

ASBN Board Chair

Principal Responsibilities:

Finance, Accounting, HR & Legal

Manage the finance team, and hold the primary responsibility and relationship with our accounting and legal firms as well as our bank

Oversee the HR management

Ensure that our comptroller generates timely & accurate monthly financials and an annual budget

Membership, Communications, & Events

Manage the Membership Marketing Department

Participate as needed in media interviews, speeches, podcasts, and press briefings and oversee the development of thought leadership articles

Maintain the public profile of the organization with key stakeholders

Cultivate speaking opportunities to promote ASBN

Be a spokesperson and thought leader

Participate in the development of the annual Membership Marketing strategic plan

Oversee & support Events team to achieve financial goals of 2023 Annual conference

Develop leads and leverage business relationships for the acquisition of potential new members

Pitch new members as needed

Strategy

Oversee strategic planning work to set key priorities and objectives for the organization

Manage strategy and impact

Public Policy

Manage Public Policy initiatives

Lead public policy work as defined in the strategic plan

Fundraising

Participate in fundraising efforts in partnership with the President as well as with high-net-worth donors, and donations and sponsorships with business members

General Management

Provide overall leadership of the organization

Ensure, company-wide, all direct reports set and fulfill their KRO’s

Manage the portfolio of work that falls under the President’s responsibilities

Participate on the Leadership Team, set the weekly agenda and lead weekly check-in meetings

Develop the agenda & related documents as well as lead quarterly Board of Director meetings

Develop the agenda & related documents as well as lead the monthly Executive Committee meetings

Participate as a key thought leader in the Strategic Planning process

Strategic Relationships

Manage strategic relationships in partnership with the President that may lead to additional mergers and or strategic alliances

Desired skills and capabilities:

An aspirational non-profit leader that can take us into the future

A leader that can provide a highly focused strategy for the organization

Deep passion and commitment to ASBN’s mission and vision

Highly effective strategic thinker

Knowledge of & credibility in the world of Socially Responsibility business

Knowledge of public policy Experienced fundraiser Networks of and relationships with Socially Responsibility businesses

Demonstrated entrepreneurial capability

Strong finance & accounting management experience

Performance management skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Systems thinking capability

A deep commitment to mission-oriented organizations

A passion for making the world a better place

Location: Remote

Salary: $200,000

Core Benefits:

20 Days of PTO/Sick Annually

403b Retirement Plan with 4% Match

Health/Dental/Vision

How to Apply:

Send cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references (phone and email) to: jobs@asbnetwork.org.

Timing:

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. We encourage prospective candidates to apply immediately.

About ASBN

The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) partners with business organizations and companies to advocate for solutions and policies that support a just, sustainable, stakeholder economy. We are a multi-issue, business organization advocating on behalf of all sectors, sizes, and geographies of industry. ASBN and our association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our network.

Mission: Our mission is to inform, connect, and mobilize business leaders and investors to transform the public and private sectors toward a just and sustainable economy.

Vision: Our vision is a sustainable economy that is stakeholder-driven, regenerative, just, and prosperous.

ASBN does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations. We seek a diverse pool of applicants and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment.