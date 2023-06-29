Spain seeks to set EU example, submits revised energy plan just in time

Spain submitted a draft version of its revised national climate and energy plan (NECP) on Thursday a day ahead of the deadline, setting a good example as it prepares to assume the six-month EU presidency while others member states were expected to run late with their plans.
