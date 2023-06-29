US non-profit releases paper to kick-start debate on nature-based currencies

California-based Open Earth Foundation on Thursday published a whitepaper outlining a potential system for integrating nature-based currencies (NBCs) into the broader economy.

The foundation, dedicated to creating and deploying open-source digital systems and solutions to tackle climate change and environmental challenges, hopes the paper can generate a debate on how natural capital can be included in global monetary systems.

“We are thrilled to launch this whitepaper as a significant step towards discussions on creating a more sustainable and equitable financial system able to meet the conservation goals of protecting 30% of land and oceans by 2030,” said Martin Wainstein, executive director at Open Earth Foundation.

“By exploring the integration of natural capital into monetary systems, we could address the pressing challenges of environmental degradation and social inequality, while fostering economic growth and resilience.”

Open Earth’s vision included nature-based digital currencies issued by central banks (NB-CBDC) that private corporations can borrow to help pay for environmental performance improvements, and advanced EcoCredits that can be retired once those improvements have been completed.

“Central banks would seek to stabilise the economy by performing market operations over EcoCredits, thereby improving their ability to ‘green’ steer the economy, under the assumption that the production of EcoCredits become the accepted way to verify improved environmental performance among private actors of the economy,” the whitepaper said.

“The net economic effect of using the NB-CBDC system is to, effectively, put ‘nature onto the balance sheet’ of public institutions and firms, so they can now factor into their economic decisions, ‘living’ financial assets such as dynamic EcoCredits.”

While Open Earth wanted to provide a roadmap for central banks and other financial institutions to develop NBCs, it admitted there were limitations to its proposed system, but thought it suitable as a starting point for further discussion.

However, the foundation also emphasised the need for such a system to allow the stewards of Earth’s natural wealth – largely developing nations – to be given a chance to become “meaningfully integrated” in the global political and economic landscape.

“In such a bioeconomy, instead of being the target of extraction and exploitation, these countries become stewards of our global natural treasure and have the financial capital and incentives needed to protect, thereby promising some rebalancing of global north-south disparities,” the paper said.

