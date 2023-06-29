Carbon capture alliance launches consultation on first accounting methodologies

A cross-stakeholder carbon capture body has launched for public consultation its first four carbon accounting methodologies that have been developed under Verra’s voluntary carbon VCS programme, spanning carbon capture and storage, direct air capture, saline solutions, and CO2 transport.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.