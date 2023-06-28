California offset issuances rebound towards 2022 levels through H1, as CCO-0 total jumps

Published 22:14 on June 28, 2023 / Last updated at 22:14 on June 28, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset distributions increased over the past two weeks to climb closer towards 2022 levels at the halfway point of the year, as millions of credits lost their invalidation risk recently, according to government data published Wednesday.