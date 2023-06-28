Asia Pacific > Japan approves first rice paddy methane project under J-Credit scheme

Japan approves first rice paddy methane project under J-Credit scheme

Published 16:50 on June 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:54 on June 28, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Japan’s J-Credit scheme regulator on Wednesday cleared a first project for generating credits from cutting methane emissions from rice paddy cultivation, with several market participants positioning themselves to utilise the methodology, which was approved in March.

Japan’s J-Credit scheme regulator on Wednesday cleared a first project for generating credits from cutting methane emissions from rice paddy cultivation, with several market participants positioning themselves to utilise the methodology, which was approved in March.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software