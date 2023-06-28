Japan approves first rice paddy methane project under J-Credit scheme

Japan’s J-Credit scheme regulator on Wednesday cleared a first project for generating credits from cutting methane emissions from rice paddy cultivation, with several market participants positioning themselves to utilise the methodology, which was approved in March.
