Voluntary carbon stakeholders urge UN body to consider different crediting rules across removals types

Multiple voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants have submitted responses to a UN consultation regarding removal activities that may be credited under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, urging differentiation between types to take into account varying permanence, reversal risk, and storage implications.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.