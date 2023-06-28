Japanese companies working on tropical peatland management AI model to cut emissions

Published 12:51 on June 28, 2023 / Last updated at 12:51 on June 28, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo

Sumitomo Forestry, a major forestry company in Japan, has begun building an AI model for the management of tropical peatlands through the collaboration between its climate tech joint venture and a Japanese startup.