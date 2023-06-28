Asia Pacific > Japanese companies working on tropical peatland management AI model to cut emissions

Published 12:51 on June 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:51 on June 28, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Sumitomo Forestry, a major forestry company in Japan, has begun building an AI model for the management of tropical peatlands through the collaboration between its climate tech joint venture and a Japanese startup.

