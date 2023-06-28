Singapore signs Article 6 agreement with Dominican Republic

Published 07:46 on June 28, 2023 / Last updated at 07:46 on June 28, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central / No Comments

Singapore and the Dominican Republic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the island state’s eleventh such carbon trading agreement.