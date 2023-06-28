Singapore signs Article 6 agreement with Dominican Republic

Singapore and the Dominican Republic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the island state’s eleventh such carbon trading agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.