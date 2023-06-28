Australia investment manager closes A$150 mln round in new environmental fund

An Australian investment manager has successfully completed a funding round on a new equity fund focussing on natural capital and abatement, electrification, and the circular economy, thanks to a contribution from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.