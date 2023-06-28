Asia Pacific > Australia investment manager closes A$150 mln round in new environmental fund

Australia investment manager closes A$150 mln round in new environmental fund

Published 05:59 on June 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 05:59 on June 28, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

An Australian investment manager has successfully completed a funding round on a new equity fund focussing on natural capital and abatement, electrification and the circular economy, thanks to a contribution from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

An Australian investment manager has successfully completed a funding round on a new equity fund focussing on natural capital and abatement, electrification, and the circular economy, thanks to a contribution from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software