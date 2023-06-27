Pair of US senators unveil bipartisan clean cookstoves bill

Published 23:48 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 01:34 on June 28, 2023 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Two US senators have introduced a bipartisan clean cookstoves bill aimed at mitigating health, environmental, and economic issues caused by exposure to smoke from traditional stoves and open fires.