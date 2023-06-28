Voluntary carbon market initiative publishes buyer claim guidelines

Published 01:01 on June 28, 2023 / Last updated at 01:36 on June 28, 2023 / Ben Garside / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The cross-stakeholder Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity initiative (VCMI) on Wednesday published its guidelines to help buyers ensure integrity when purchasing carbon credits for voluntary climate pledges, a partial release coming a year on from its initial draft that leaves further details for later in the year.