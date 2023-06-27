Washington state reveals free carbon permit allocation totals for natural gas utilities

Published 23:05 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 23:05 on June 27, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology on Tuesday published the schedule for distributing no-cost allowances to natural gas utilities under the state’s cap-and-invest regulation with one company receiving the majority.