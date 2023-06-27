US commodities regulator to hold second voluntary carbon markets gathering next month

Published 18:00 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 18:00 on June 27, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday announced it will host its second voluntary carbon markets (VCM) convening in July that may inform future guidance or interpretations related to the agency’s authority over the sector.