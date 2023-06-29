INTERVIEW: Biodiversity data startup aims to channel recent funding to fight ‘naturewashing’

A biodiversity startup using data analytics to try and scale investment in measurable nature positive outcomes, including via biodiversity crediting, plans to use a recent fund raise to grow out its platform, capture more species data, and expand its team in a bid to make ‘naturewashing’ a thing of the past.

UK-headquartered Pivotal collects data on species which can be used to provide evidence for on-the-ground changes in biodiversity, and the findings – hosted on a digital platform – can then easily be understood, audited, and shared across stakeholders.

The company uses artificial intelligence, sensors, drones, and a network of taxonomic experts and data scientists to produce species-level data that can be measured.

The startup wants to remove doubt for investors and governments that money put into delivering nature goals, such as those stipulated in the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), is actually delivering what has been promised.

Or in other words, to reduce the risk of being accused of so-called ‘naturewashing’, whereby claims made around investment in biodiversity outcomes are then proven to not have been delivered in reality.

Zoe Balmforth, a scientist, former British diplomat, and co-founder of Pivotal, explained that the overall goal of the data analytics platform was to reassure investors that their money was being well spent.

“Something happened a few years ago when companies realised that net zero wasn’t just about carbon and there is a real shift happening in the private sector,” she told Carbon Pulse.

“But we also need to guard against greenwashing, and naturewashing, and give everyone the confidence in the outcomes achieved with newly available finance purchased. Corporates want to put funding into nature but the risk is that the money gets misspent or isn’t spent at all because of a lack of confidence in the outcomes of what they are funding.”

Recent negative media reports of ‘greenwashing’, which has increased corporate fears of making climate claims and dramatically weakened voluntary carbon market prices as a result, has been founded on the over-crediting of carbon projects in the past.

Pivotal secured in April £4.5 mln in a seed funding round led by Octopus Ventures and now plans to expand its existing operations, overall to help scale investment in biodiversity.

The GBF, agreed in Montreal last December at the UN COP15 nature summit, carved out a key role for scaling private finance to help its wider goals of mobilising by 2030 at least $200 bln per year in domestic and international biodiversity-related funding from all sources.

POSITIVE OUTCOMES

In order to channel private finance, there needs to be a wholesale shift in the incentive structure when dealing with nature, according to Pivotal’s other co-founder, Cameron Frayling, who has developed two life science businesses, Lightcast and Biofidelity.

“There is currently no mechanism for corporates or investors to pay for nature outcomes, and that needs to change,” he said.

“We want to ensure that those who finance nature are paying for outcomes and the concept is gaining a lot of traction among corporates. For this to be possible, there has to be a way to measure change and quantify outcomes.”

“This is one of the ways we are trying to change the incentive structure around how nature is financed,” he added.

Pivotal claims to be able to able to provide evidence for impact, linked to climate finance structures, which could drive scale in funding to nature positive activities.

The startup has a team of data scientists, ecologists, and machine learning experts who are now scaling the platform that enables positive or negative impact to be evidenced right down to species level. This requires a combination of new and existing technologies.

But a full picture of changes to ecosystem health cannot be predicted, modelled, or measured solely from space, the firm believes.

“You don’t have to choose satellites to achieve scale,” Frayling said, though the startup does also use the technology.

“If you are a huge FTSE firm, you may have hundreds of thousands of hectares under management or within your supply chain. We can evidence change in biodiversity year to year using real data on the ground, aggregate this into a percentage change across the supply chain and use data to back up the findings.”

The platform then combines these data sources into one single output for ease of understanding and audit.

CREDITING AND FINANCE FLOWS

The main ways in which this data can be use to scale finance for biodiversity is outcome-based mechanisms such as sustainability-linked bonds, as well as biodiversity credits, a space which has garnered substantial interest over the past year, especially in light of the GBF.

Though Pivotal are fully aware of the challenges with trying to credit nature, particularly along the same lines as the voluntary carbon market.

“In nature, it is going to be a mess if people try to forecast change and issue credits as has been the case with carbon,” said Balmforth.

“At some point corporates will be able to sign pre-purchase agreements for biodiversity credits produced – that is something that is coming – but first they need to feel more confident in what they are buying and that means they need real data and evidence.”

“The credit market has potential to do good, but this is not carbon, if we get it wrong there is enormous potential to do harm. If done well, crediting can close the finance gap for nature,” she underlined.

Crediting nature outcomes is a controversial topic, with some vehemently against the nascent market on principle, though there is much work being done to try and measure biodiversity gains, and establish the market infrastructure to create units for this.

SET THE STANDARDS

Observers urge regulation to cope with the expected surge in biodiversity credit demand and one major strand of work being done is on creating standards, determining how to create a unit and how to show change.

Some of the standards and methodologies in the works are from carbon market giant Verra, Plan Vivo, and Terrasos.

“Different bodies are trying to get first mover advantage. There are some uncertified credits that have been sold but there is no such thing as a certified credit yet. We are expecting a more fully-fledged launch of standards in the second half of this year,” Balmforth said.

At the same time, cross-stakeholder bodies such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) are developing wider market standards to which corporates must adhere when making claims and setting nature targets. This will include details on crediting.

The market is awaiting clarity both from new in-development methodologies as well as these wider standard-setting bodies.

“We are at a crossroads with frameworks such as TNFD and SBTN, which are asking the question as to how do you measure biodiversity on the ground,” according to Frayling.

“For us, it is more a question to what standard do we have to hold ourselves,” he added.

Pivotal confirmed that they are working closely with standard setters with the aim of creating a “best in class” way of translating measurable biodiversity gains into credits. The startup’s role will be to provide the data and evidence for the outcomes.

The firm will also advise companies how to understand and disclose their impacts on nature.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com