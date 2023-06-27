Asia Pacific > Japanese, French firms target Malaysia for CCS supply chains

Japanese, French firms target Malaysia for CCS supply chains

Published 10:39 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:55 on June 27, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC  /  No Comments

French energy major TotalEnergies and Japanese conglomerate Mitsui have teamed up with Malaysia's Petronas to develop a CCS supply chain in the Southeast Asian country, they announced Tuesday.

