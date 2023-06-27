Singapore’s exchange, monetary authority to collaborate with Bloomberg-backed climate data project

Published 10:00 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 09:12 on June 27, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Singaporean financial entities have signed MoUs to supply foundational data to the recently established Net Zero Data Public Utility (NZDPU), they announced Tuesday.