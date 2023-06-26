Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry), International Consultancy – London/Paris

An international climate consultancy and developer is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry) to join their experienced team. The ideal candidate will have experience in forestry project development, carbon methodologies, and offsetting. They will be responsible for managing a team of project development consultants, evaluating project development opportunities, and securing a pipeline of in-house forestry-certified projects.
This is a unique and exciting position for a project manager to develop forestry projects in an established and reputable consultancy.
The responsibilities of the Carbon Project Development Manager will include:
- Developing and managing a portfolio of forestry projects.
- Identifying potential project development opportunities and assessing their carbon and co-benefits potential.
- Managing a team of project development consultants.
- Ensuring the achievement of project objectives and deliverables.
- Leading projects as a project leader when strategic.
- Supporting sales and business development efforts.
- Participating in regular meetings related to project development.
Requirements
- A thorough understanding of the carbon offset market and global certification standards
- Some management or leadership experience will be required.
- Experience in project development internationally and the ability to travel overseas when required.
- A successful track record in a similar position focusing on projects, particularly within forestry.
What this is offering
- A highly competitive salary guided by the experience of the individual.
- Performance bonus.
- 25+ days holiday and the option to buy and sell.
- Up to 10% pension contribution.
- Flexible home/office working.
- Private medical insurance.
The company is looking for a professional, team-oriented and relationship-oriented individual committed to a future career in a senior role. If you are interested in this position, please contact Max Dooley at Toro Recruitment on mdooley@tororecruitment.com | +44 7458161056