Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry), International Consultancy – London/Paris

Published 23:00 on June 26, 2023

An international climate consultancy and developer is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry) to join their experienced team. The ideal candidate will have experience in forestry project development, carbon methodologies, and offsetting. They will be responsible for managing a team of project development consultants, evaluating project development opportunities, and securing a pipeline of in-house forestry-certified projects.

This is a unique and exciting position for a project manager to develop forestry projects in an established and reputable consultancy.

The responsibilities of the Carbon Project Development Manager will include: 

  • Developing and managing a portfolio of forestry projects.
  • Identifying potential project development opportunities and assessing their carbon and co-benefits potential.
  • Managing a team of project development consultants.
  • Ensuring the achievement of project objectives and deliverables.
  • Leading projects as a project leader when strategic.
  • Supporting sales and business development efforts.
  • Participating in regular meetings related to project development.

Requirements

  • A thorough understanding of the carbon offset market and global certification standards
  • Some management or leadership experience will be required.
  • Experience in project development internationally and the ability to travel overseas when required.
  • A successful track record in a similar position focusing on projects, particularly within forestry.

What this is offering 

  • A highly competitive salary guided by the experience of the individual.
  • Performance bonus.
  • 25+ days holiday and the option to buy and sell.
  • Up to 10% pension contribution.
  • Flexible home/office working.
  • Private medical insurance.

The company is looking for a professional, team-oriented and relationship-oriented individual committed to a future career in a senior role. If you are interested in this position, please contact Max Dooley at Toro Recruitment on mdooley@tororecruitment.com | +44 7458161056

