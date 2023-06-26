Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry), International Consultancy – London/Paris

An international climate consultancy and developer is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager (Forestry) to join their experienced team. The ideal candidate will have experience in forestry project development, carbon methodologies, and offsetting. They will be responsible for managing a team of project development consultants, evaluating project development opportunities, and securing a pipeline of in-house forestry-certified projects.

This is a unique and exciting position for a project manager to develop forestry projects in an established and reputable consultancy.

The responsibilities of the Carbon Project Development Manager will include:

Developing and managing a portfolio of forestry projects.

Identifying potential project development opportunities and assessing their carbon and co-benefits potential.

Managing a team of project development consultants.

Ensuring the achievement of project objectives and deliverables.

Leading projects as a project leader when strategic.

Supporting sales and business development efforts.

Participating in regular meetings related to project development.

Requirements

A thorough understanding of the carbon offset market and global certification standards

Some management or leadership experience will be required.

Experience in project development internationally and the ability to travel overseas when required.

A successful track record in a similar position focusing on projects, particularly within forestry.

What this is offering

A highly competitive salary guided by the experience of the individual.

Performance bonus.

25+ days holiday and the option to buy and sell.

Up to 10% pension contribution.

Flexible home/office working.

Private medical insurance.

The company is looking for a professional, team-oriented and relationship-oriented individual committed to a future career in a senior role. If you are interested in this position, please contact Max Dooley at Toro Recruitment on mdooley@tororecruitment.com | +44 7458161056