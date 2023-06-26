Senior Scientist, Global Methane, EDF – Various Locations (US)

Put your passion and skills to work for the planet. Climate change is the most urgent issue of our time, and we need people like you to help us build a vital Earth — for everyone.

We’re Environmental Defense Fund, a fast-paced nonprofit with a growing staff of more than 1,000 people in nearly 30 countries. We deliver game-changing solutions that cut climate pollution and strengthen people’s ability to thrive despite the effects climate change is already having. We work wherever we can have the most impact, from local communities to top companies to governments worldwide, and even in space.

Our culture, values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion make EDF an exciting and meaningful place to work. Every job here makes a difference. Won’t you join us?

Senior Scientist, Global Methane

EDF has set an ambitious goal to achieve a 45% cut in global methane pollution from the Oil and Gas supply chain by 2025 in an effort to reduce the rate of warming we will experience over the next 20 years, equivalent to closing one third of the world’s coal fired power plants.

Locations

Austin, Boston, Boulder, New York, Raleigh, Remote – US, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.

Overall Function

The Senior Scientist, Global Methane will play a key role in leading, coordinating, and supporting science projects related to methane emissions from fossil fuels (i.e., oil, gas and coal). Minimizing methane emissions from fossil fuels is a core part of EDF’s energy and climate work. The Senior Scientist will (i) help EDF stay at the cutting-edge of measurement-based estimation and characterization of anthropogenic methane emissions, and (ii) work to develop policy-relevant, scientific understandings required to mitigate methane emissions associated with global production of oil, gas, and coal.

The Senior Scientist will work with EDF’s Office of the Chief Scientist in close collaboration with policy and legal experts across the organization and report to the Senior Scientist II.

Key Responsibilities

• Provide scientific guidance and support for EDF’s work to characterize and mitigate methane emissions from oil and gas operations—with particular emphasis on the U.S.

• Lead the design, planning and execution of EDF’s work on characterizing methane emissions from oil, gas, and coal; collaborating and coordinating effectively with academic and other relevant partners.

• Manage and coordinate partnerships with research institutions.

• Ensure rigor of scientific initiatives collaboratively undertaken with a diverse group of stakeholders including industry, academics, multilateral organizations and the public sector; coordinate efforts to ensure objectives are being met.

• Synthesize scientific results and insights from recent literature and communicate that information to a multi-disciplinary team, including EDF scientists, policy experts, and corporate and community partnership specialists.

• Perform methane data analysis based on recently collected, measurement-based emission estimates.

• Provide scientific support to EDF’s global oil and gas methane initiatives and program.

• Remain at the cutting-edge of climate science, including staying up-to-date with the scientific literature.

• Ensure scientific integrity of EDF’s work and generated materials.

• Lead and participate in the analysis and writing of papers for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

• Attend and represent EDF at external meetings and maintain and build ties to academic and research communities through outreach, presentations at workshops and conferences, informal contacts, etc.

• Participate in advancing EDF DEI goals in which people from all backgrounds and experiences feel connected, included, and empowered to address the environmental and organizational challenges in alignment with EDF values.

• Independently support other “rapid response” and/or project development efforts on an as-needed basis.

• Provide mentorship to more junior scientists at EDF and manage science teams as needed.

Qualifications (Required)

• Senior-level contributor in area of specialization with full mastery of subject matter.

• A PhD in atmospheric science, physical sciences or engineering (e.g., chemical engineering) or related field with at least 3-5 years of experience plus post-doc required.

• A track record of performing and publishing methane-focused research.

• Familiarity with methane emission datasets (i.e. in-situ measurements, satellite remote sensing).

• Experience coordinating methane field measurement campaigns.

• Understanding of methane monitoring technologies.

• Strong quantitative analysis skills.

• Demonstrated scientific expertise, including but not limited to a record of scholarly publications and involvement in scientific panels.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Initiates and maintains contacts within the scientific community.

• Experience in performing rigorous analysis with short deadlines in support of highly visible work.

• The ability to communicate complex ideas in writing and orally to multiple stakeholders with different levels of expertise, including the public and industry.

• Demonstrates self-awareness, cultural competency and inclusivity, and ability to work with colleagues and stakeholders across diverse cultures and backgrounds.

• Ability to lead and mentor others.

• An ability to work both independently and as a member of small teams on multiple projects in a fast-paced, dynamic and creative environment.

• Ability to manage and mentor science teams.

Additional Preferred Qualifications

• Familiarity with emission inventories.

• Knowledge of environmental issues associated with the oil, gas, and coal industry, especially air emissions.

• Proficiency in statistical analysis and understanding of atmospheric modeling.

• Willingness to travel internationally (~15% of time).

We offer a strong total rewards package encompassing competitive salary, robust benefits, and professional development opportunities consistent with a modern global organization. We take into account factors such as candidate experience, skills, training, internal team equity and local norms.

Please note that pay ranges are country specific. As a result, the stated currency is not meant be converted into any other currency.

