RGGI Market: Warmer forecasts for US Northeast spur RGAs higher

Published 22:00 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 22:00 on June 26, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values reversed course and lifted higher week-over-week for the first time in a month, with warmer July temperatures forecast for the Northeast region.