California power emissions continue decline through May on hydro boom

Published 21:42 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 21:42 on June 26, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California electricity sector CO2 output dove considerably over the first two months of the second quarter as wet weather took a sizable bite out of natural gas usage and crashed imported volumes, data published Friday showed.