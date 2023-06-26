South Pole veteran joins French utility as environmental product head, asset manager hires N.American CO2 trader

Published 21:24 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 23:58 on June 26, 2023

A long-time employee of climate consultancy South Pole on Monday joined the trading arm of a French power company, while a seasoned North America-based carbon trader started at a London-headquartered investment manager, Carbon Pulse has learned.